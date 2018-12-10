Altrusa wins $2,000 grant

In mid-2016 the Washington C.H. Altrusa club got its Little Free Library project off and running. This two-year-old photo taken during the July 2016 Bloomingburg Community Days shows three Bloomingburg youngsters enjoying the treasures inside the well-crafted box set next to the Town Hall. At the request of Altrusan Janet Martin, Miami Trace High School teacher Bruce Bennett had encouraged two of his creative FFA students to construct the library box.

At the local club’s final meeting this year, current Literacy Committee chair Jeannie Bihl announced that Altrusa International, headquartered in Chicago, had just awarded the Washington C.H. club a $2,000 literacy grant to continue and expand the Little Free Library program in Fayette County. She lavished high praise on Altrusan Anne Quinn, head of Carnegie Public Library’s Children’s Department, for the expert writing of the grant proposal. Shown are (standing) Jeannie Bihl; plus (seated from left) Sally Begin, Sonja Seiler, Mary Sue Spengler, Diana Kirkpatrick, Troi Penwell and Elizabeth Wright.