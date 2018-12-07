‘Scared of Santa’ photo contest begins

The Record-Herald and Washington Court House Dental are asking the community to help turn the tears of Santa-fearing children into a prize this season with the “Scared of Santa” photo contest.

From Dec. 7 until Dec. 19 the community is encouraged to visit www.recordherald.com and click the “Scared of Santa” link on the top right of the page to submit a photo (doesn’t have to be from this year) of frightened little ones as they met Santa Claus. The overall winner among the submissions will be selected by the community via online vote and will receive a $100 gift card.

All submissions will be received online, and starting on Dec. 20 members of the community can visit the Record-Herald website to vote once per day on their favorite submission. Voting will continue until Dec. 29, and the winner will be announced on Jan. 2 and will be featured in a future edition of the Record-Herald print edition, as well as online.

For more information call the Record-Herald at (740) 335-3611 or visit the office at 757 W. Elm Street in Washington Court House.