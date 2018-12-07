Commission on Aging Lunch & Activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Dec. 10-14 is as follows:
MONDAY
BBQ riblet sandwich, hash brown potatoes, seasoned corn, sugar-free pudding, fruit
TUESDAY
Chili, muffin, crackers, fruit, chilled beets
WEDNESDAY
Chicken & noodles, mashed potatoes, seasoned peas, warm dinner roll, fruit
THURSDAY
Salisbury steak, Au-Gratin potatoes, seasoned vegetables, graham crackers, fruit
FRIDAY
Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, dinner roll, unfrosted cake, fruit
The activities schedule for the week of Dec. 10-14 is as follows:
MONDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
9 a.m. Aerobics
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
TUESDAY
10 a.m. Exercise
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
2 p.m. Alzheimer’s support meeting
WEDNESDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
9 a.m. Aerobics
10 a.m. Exercise
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
THURSDAY
10 a.m. Exercise
10:30 a.m. Blood pressure
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Bingo
FRIDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
9 a.m. Aerobics
9 a.m. Cardmaking
11:30 a.m. Birthday Bash