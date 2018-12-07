Commission on Aging Lunch & Activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Dec. 10-14 is as follows:

MONDAY

BBQ riblet sandwich, hash brown potatoes, seasoned corn, sugar-free pudding, fruit

TUESDAY

Chili, muffin, crackers, fruit, chilled beets

WEDNESDAY

Chicken & noodles, mashed potatoes, seasoned peas, warm dinner roll, fruit

THURSDAY

Salisbury steak, Au-Gratin potatoes, seasoned vegetables, graham crackers, fruit

FRIDAY

Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, dinner roll, unfrosted cake, fruit

The activities schedule for the week of Dec. 10-14 is as follows:

MONDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

9 a.m. Aerobics

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

TUESDAY

10 a.m. Exercise

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

2 p.m. Alzheimer’s support meeting

WEDNESDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

9 a.m. Aerobics

10 a.m. Exercise

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

THURSDAY

10 a.m. Exercise

10:30 a.m. Blood pressure

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Bingo

FRIDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

9 a.m. Aerobics

9 a.m. Cardmaking

11:30 a.m. Birthday Bash