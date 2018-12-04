Menards plant may come to county

A Menards manufacturing and distribution plant is expected to come to Fayette County — bringing with it a possible 100 to 150 jobs, according to county officials.

On Monday, the Fayette County Rural Zoning Commission approved the rezoning of 150 acres of land on State Route 41 North toward Jeffersonville during a public hearing. The land, located between Parrott Station and Creamer roads in Jefferson Township, was approved unanimously to be rezoned from agricultural to industrial.

“Menards is very interested in bringing a manufacturing plant and distribution plant,” said Harold Skaggs, the Fayette County zoning official. “This was just the first hurdle. It now goes from the zoning commission to the planning commission to act on the proposed zoning change, back to the zoning commission, and then the matter will be returned to the Fayette County commissioners for their final action.”

The property, owned by Richard Davidson, reaches back to the railroad track in the area, according to Skaggs.

“We’ve been discussing this with Menards for about four months,” Skaggs said. “It’s my understanding that it will be about 100 to 150 jobs and that these are very well-paying jobs in the 20 dollars an hour neighborhood.”

This proposed facility would include a concrete plant, truss plant and wood treatment plant, according to Skaggs. These products would be distributed to various Menards stores.

A family-owned company started in 1958, Menards is headquartered in Eau Claire, Wisc. and has more than 300 home improvement stores located in Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming, according to the company’s website.

In response to questions from the Record-Herald, an email from a Menard, Inc. spokesperson said the company has “nothing official to report at this time.”

“It probably won’t be until February before all the hurdles are cleared,” Skaggs said. “It will probably take about a year to get it opened up.”

Skaggs added that he was very impressed with the presentation from Menards officials.

“We were assured that there’s absolutely no waste, nothing bad goes into the water or air. Everything is recycled,” he said. “I was very impressed with them during our discussions.”

Stay with the Record-Herald website and print edition for more on this developing story.

By Ryan Carter rcarter@recordherald.com

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica

