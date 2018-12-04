Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Dec. 3

Adam J. Havens, 35, 2152 Staunton Sugar Grove Road, possession of drug abuse instruments (second-degree misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Adam Dennis, 28, 1153 Gregg St., domestic (first-degree misdemeanor).

Alicia K. Hawkins, 31, 1153 Gregg St., domestic (first-degree misdemeanor).

Dec. 2

Chrystal L. Shadley, 33, 809 Pin Oak Place, disorderly by intoxication, menacing (fourth-degree misdemeanor), criminal trespass.

Harrison Branham, 20, 16 Joanne Drive, Apt. C, aggravated menacing.

Male, 17, Washington C.H., unruly.

Andrew M. Wilson, 33, 803 Clinton Ave., bench warrant – failure to appear, criminal damaging.

Robert L. Thornberry, 69, Wilmington, failure to control, OVI, OVI per se.

Dec. 1

Pamela W. Rhoads, 72, 906 Clinton Ave., red light violation.

Sarah R. Donahue, 31, Jeffersonville, theft.

Stephan A. Joseph, 30, Jeffersonville, disorderly conduct, possession of drug abuse instruments.

Andrea J. Lyons, 23, 525 Leslie Trace, no operator’s license, no booster seat.

Deanna L. Ostermeyer, 55, 543 Warren Ave., dog at large.

Ciera D. Strahler, 20, 813 Millwood Ave., window tint.

Austin B. Crooks, 23, 828 Briar Ave., speed 55/35.

Nov. 30

Andrew R. Rackley, 30, Bainbridge, obstructing official business, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Melissa H. Tackett, 49, Wilmington, disorderly (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Casey A. Skaggs, 38, 701 High St., bench warrant – failure to comply, possession of paraphernalia, possession of meth.

Nov. 29

Shawn M. Dyke, 42, 364 Carolyn Road, assault, assault.

Jessica L. Swackhammer, 37, Hillsboro, no operator’s license.

Adam S. Rowland, 35, 1151 Rawling St., OVI, speed 40/25.

Steven A. Walker, Jr., 19, 734 John St., bench warrant – failure to appear.

Dashon Harris, 31, 1230 E. Temple St. disorderly conduct, possession of drug abuse instruments, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nov. 28

Randy K. Ellison, 40, Jeffersonville, no operator’s license.

Matheresa L. Showalter, 42, 151 S. Fayette St., Apt. B, disorderly conduct.

Mary E. Howard, 49, 809 Aspen Drive, domestic violence (first-degree misdemeanor).

William E. Howard III, 34, 809 Aspen Drive, domestic violence (first-degree misdemeanor).

Danny L. Curnutte Camp, 22, 1422 Grace St., failure to control.

Dustin Blevens, 28, 1105 S. Elm St., bench warrant – failure to comply.

George W. Hooks, 422 N. Fayette St., no operator’s license.

Nov. 27

Michelle R. Bunyard, 35, at large, possession of drug abuse instruments, possession of drug paraphernalia.

David E. Bailey, 35, Hillsboro, no operator’s license (first-degree misdemeanor), bench warrant – Highland County.

Heather D. Jordan, 44, 1103 Rawling St., failure to yield.

Male, 15, Jamestown, resisting arrest (first-degree misdemeanor), possession of marijuana paraphernalia (minor misdemeanor).

Brianna L. Marcum, 25, Bloomingburg, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, obstructing justice.

Tabitha A. Throckmorton, 23, Hillsboro, bench warrant – failure to appear, obstructing official business, Hillsboro Police Department warrant.

Sarah B. Schwalbauch, 30, Hillsboro, Highland County warrant.

Nov. 26

Donald A. Sell, 83, Concord, NC, driving on closed road.