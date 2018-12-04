Land Transfers

The following local land transfer entries were recently released:

NOV. 21

David G. Moore, Anita L. Moore, Anita Moore to Fifth Third Bank, REF O/R V191 P3416.

Wanda L. Wilt to Wanda L. Wilt, TR, Wanda L. Wilt, TRUST, No property shown memorandum.

Rachael Hurst, Rachael Geesling, Jacob Hurst to Wanda L. Wilt, TR, Wanda L. Wilt, TRUST, 2 Belle Aire SUB 3 Wash 665 W Elm St.

NOV. 20

Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Larry O. Cartmell, Tina M. Colter, 1 Jeffery ESTS SUB 1 Jeff Twp 5510 Inskeep Rd NW.

Mary N. Michael to Richard Nichols, 0.663A VMS 6440 Concord Twp 2529 Stringtown Rd.

Scott Ryan Monroe, Victoria Monroe to Timothy Andrew Butcher, PT 11 & 12 Brownell Gilmore Wash 173 Eastview Rd.

Carol A. Hixson, TR, Carol A. Hixson, TRUST to John M. Hudson, 11 Trotters Pointe Sec 1 Wash 1204 Red Mile Blvd.

Thomas B. Hixson, TR, DECD to Carol A. Hixson, TR, Carol A. Hixson, TRUST, 11 Trotters Pointe Sec 1 Wash 1204 Red Mile Blvd AFDT Successor.

Linda S. Stone to Evelyn L. Dickson, 16 Belle Aire Sub 3 Wash 619 Warren Ave.

Jack H. Persinger Jr., Jack Persinger, Jack H. Persinger, Jeanne E. Persinger, Jeanne Persinger to Jack Harrison Persinger Jr, TR, Jack Harrison Persinger Jr, TRUST, Jeanne Diane Ellis Persinger, TR, Jeanne Diane Ellis Persinger, TRUST, 107/PT 49 & 50 Millwood Add Wash 921 & 823 Lakeview Ave.

Farrah R. Riley to Tiffany Jo Southward, Samuel Sells, 17 Hawthorne Sub Union Twp 171 Canterbury Place.

Jeffrey A. Sollars, Bridget Sollars, Brian H. Sollars, Mary Kay Sollars, Mary K. Sollars, Michael D. Sollars, Sherry A. Sollars to Conn Farms Inc., 75.890A VMS 1284 Jeff Twp Rt 729 NW.

Janice Irene McCormick, Janice McCormick to Janice Irene McCormick, Janice McCormick, 112 Belle Aire So SUB 6 Wash 423 Waverly Ave designation beneficiary.

NOV. 19

Rodney Lee Vest to Rodney K. Acton, TR, Mary F. Acton, TRUST, Rodney K. Acton, TRUST, Mary F. Acton, TR, 1.9248A VMS 680 Union Twp Old Rt 35 SE REF O/R V201 P2935.

Joseph A. Plato to Robin Talley, Bill Hackler, 10/55 W T Howards Add Jeffvl.

Greg M. McCune, Connie P. McCune to Greg M. McCune, Connie P. McCune, 4.7434A VMS 738 Wayne Twp 2229 Rock Bridge Rd Designation of beneficiary.

Greg M. McCune, Connie P. McCune to Greg M. McCune, Connie P. McCune, 4.7434A VMS 738 Wayne Twp.

Greg M. McCune, Connie P. McCune to Jacob D. Moore, Emila A. Moore, 3.2001A VMS 738 Wayne Twp.

Megan K. McCune, Jennifer Waddle Coe, Douglas L. Coe, Douglas Coe to Greg M. McCune, Connie P. McCune 8.461A VMS 738 Wayne Twp.

Robert S. Estle to Robert S. Estle, TR, Teresa Lynn Knisley, TR, Jacqueline Renee Blanchard, TR, Tara Lynette Bivens, TR, PT Outlot 29/PT Outlot 36/1.430A Wash 309 S Main St/535 Dayton Ave Ref O/R V215 P738 Memorandum.

Staffan Vicki to Michelle Bennett, 75 Belle Aire So SUB 4 Wash 1345 Yellowbud Pl.

NOV. 16

Cheryl A. Mitchem to Cheryl A. Mitchem, 80 Belle Aire SUB 4 Wash 1320 Yellowbud pl designation of beneficiary.

Karla Morrison, Karla S. Ault, Tracy R. Morrison to Michael Charles Marando, Mary S. Marando, 4 Meadowview ESTS/1.861A VMS 738 Wayne Twp 2880 Morning Dove Dr.

Barbara Lou Dean, DECD to Daniel Dean, Dinah Hicks, Thomas Dean, Unit 1282 Villas at Trotters Pointe Condominium Wash.

Joyce E. Mears, TR, Ricky L. and Joyce E. Mears Trust to Daniel Robinson, 32/PT 31 Belle Aire SUB 4 Wash 609 Belle Aire.

Joyce E. Mears, TR, to Joyce E. Mears, TR, Ricky L. and Joyce E. Mears Trust, 32/PT 31 Belle Aire SUB 4 Wash 609 Belle Aire memorandum.

EXR Llc to Alexandre Maxim Kononenko, Natalya Tikhomirova, 1.68A VMS 2926 Wayne Twp. 1633 Miami Trace Rd. SE.

Mary Lou Zwiesler to Mary Lou Zwiesler, 44 Culpepper SUB 3 Union Twp 1048 Leslie Rrace Rd. NW designation of beneficiary.

Deborah M. Swank, Deborah Marie Swank to Deborah Marie Swank, 7.5208A VMS 7237 Paint Twp 6749 Danville Rd designation beneficiary.

Allen Thomas Swank, DECD to Deborah Marie Swank, 7.5208A VMS 7237 Paint Twp 6749 Danville Rd UND 1/2 INT.

Frank Jackson Jr, DECD, Frank Jackson Junior Jr, DECD to Eldiva Louise Jackson, PTS 1 VMS 9257 Gd Hope Wayne Twp.

NOV. 15

Mark Russell, Teresa A. Russell to Daniel L. LeMaster, PT 13 M H Peters Add Bloombg 106 Midland Ave.

Joan Robes to Dorothy L. Gilpen, Dale C. Clark, 23 Gregg St. Add Wash 1105 Campbell St.

Joshua Blevins, Mackenzee Blevins, Ashley Blevins, Ashley Shaffer, Joshua Shaffer to Stefani McCoy, 76/PT 77 Avondale SUB Wash 414 Florence St.

213 Florence Llc, No-213 Florence Llc to Zachary Hoffman, Taylor Coy, TR Main St. Wash 1106 S. Main St.

Mark A. Gordon, Darla K. Gordon, Darla Gordon to Kyle T. Gordon, TR, Gordon Family Preservation Trust, 4.156A VMS 6126 Wayne Twp 6101 Boyd Rd.

David G. Bowers to Dan R. Summers, Barbara A. Summers, PT 2 Peter L. Rodgers SUB 2 Wash 824 Yeoman St.

James Seymour, DECD to David G. Bowers, Charles W. Williams, Rebecca Moorehead, PT 2 Peter L. Rodgers SUB 2 Wash 824 Yeoman St. REF O/R V181 P330 Term Life EST.

Fayette County Memorial Hospital to Dan R. Summers, Barbara A. Summers, PT 2 Peter L. Rodgers SUB 2 Wash 824 Yeoman St.

Halliday Development Inc. to Jeffery S. McCabe, Melaney R. McCabe, 10 Felmar SUB Wash 154 Halliday Way.

Cynthia L. Wilson to Patrick Russell, Alyssa Murphy, 232/PT 233 Second Millwood Add Wash 1122 Lakeview Ave.

Todd A. Maynard, Sue E. Maynard to MPJM Properties Llc, 14 Jeffrey Estates SUB 2 Jeff Twp 5790 Inskeep Rd. NW.

NOV. 14

Jeffrey P. Wamsley, Brenda Wamsley to Andrea Gayheart, Wendell Gayheart, 1.809A VMS 12307 Wayne Twp 4234 Boyd Rd SE.

Perfect Housing Solutions to Fateh Mohammed, 14 Pancoastburg Mad Twp. 4689 Rt. 207.

Donna Athey, Marjorie I. Athey, DECD, Christopher Justice to Christopher Justice, 1.00A VMS 843 Union Twp. 1815 Old Rt. 35 REF O/R V171 P37/V17 P145 Term lease/marital status.

Geraldine R. Williams to Geraldine R. Williams, 1 Storybrook Add Wash designation of beneficiary.

Edwin P. Williams, DECD to Geraldine R. Williams, 1 Storybrook Add Wash 201 Kathryn Ct. REF O/R V167 P39 Afdt of death.

Jay M. Cottrill, Sharon Willett, Larry Willett to Brent W. Edmonson, Karen M. Edmonson, 1116.74A VMS 633 Wayne Twp. White Rd.

Norma J. Pavlovic, TR, Norma Jean Pavlovic, TR, Norma Pavlovic to Norma J. Pavlovic, TR, Norma Jean Pavlovic, TR, Norma Pavlovic, memorandum of trust.

JLB1 Properties LTD to JLBishop Co. Llc., 2.268A/1.737A VMS 6003 Union Twp. Rt. 41 NW.

Gregory Slone, Gregory C. Slone, Becky K. Slone to William Z. Camp, 158 Belle Aire SUB 10 Wash 1325 High St.