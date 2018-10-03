Blue Lions hold annual Homecoming Parade

Washington High School held its Homecoming Pep Rally and Parade on Wednesday evening with fall sports athletes, coaches and the Blue Lion Marching Band taking part in the evening festivities. Pictured are members of the band as they turned onto Circle Avenue near Gardner Park.
The Lady Lions soccer team also participated with a decorated float, candy to pass out and a lot of smiles.
