Meet the WHS homecoming court

The 2018 Washington High School homecoming court was introduced on Wednesday evening at the school. From left to right, front row: king candidate Levi Thompson, queen candidate Hannah Haithcock, queen candidate Ali Evans, queen candidate Haley Hixson, queen candidate Kieara Hites, king candidate Bailey Roberts; back row (left to right) king candidate Dylan Koutz, freshman attendant Kassidy Olsson, sophomore attendant Rachel Palmer, junior attendant Brooklynn Stanley and king candidate Ray Dublin. The queen and king will be named prior to the Blue Lions’ homecoming football game Friday night. Look inside for more coverage of homecoming festivities.

The 2018 Washington High School homecoming court was introduced on Wednesday evening at the school. From left to right, front row: king candidate Levi Thompson, queen candidate Hannah Haithcock, queen candidate Ali Evans, queen candidate Haley Hixson, queen candidate Kieara Hites, king candidate Bailey Roberts; back row (left to right) king candidate Dylan Koutz, freshman attendant Kassidy Olsson, sophomore attendant Rachel Palmer, junior attendant Brooklynn Stanley and king candidate Ray Dublin. The queen and king will be named prior to the Blue Lions’ homecoming football game Friday night. Look inside for more coverage of homecoming festivities. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/10/web1_DSC00008.jpg The 2018 Washington High School homecoming court was introduced on Wednesday evening at the school. From left to right, front row: king candidate Levi Thompson, queen candidate Hannah Haithcock, queen candidate Ali Evans, queen candidate Haley Hixson, queen candidate Kieara Hites, king candidate Bailey Roberts; back row (left to right) king candidate Dylan Koutz, freshman attendant Kassidy Olsson, sophomore attendant Rachel Palmer, junior attendant Brooklynn Stanley and king candidate Ray Dublin. The queen and king will be named prior to the Blue Lions’ homecoming football game Friday night. Look inside for more coverage of homecoming festivities.