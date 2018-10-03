WFD to hold open house Sunday 1 to 3 p.m.

The Washington Fire Department will once again open the fire house for the public to come visit with firefighters and learn a tip or two about fire safety.

On Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m., the Washington Fire Department will be holding an open house at its fire house at 225 E. Market St. in Washington Court House. This event was originally designed to allow the community a chance to meet local firefighters and see where they work. Additionally, the event has served as a great time for the fire department to help relay safety tips and procedures that could make a difference during a fire.

“We will have some goody bags for the kids while supplies last,” Capt. Tim Downing, of theWashington Fire Department, said on Wednesday. “Hopefully we will have enough people to have a tower ride so that people can see what it is like up in the tower at 100 feet. We are also planning to have the hazard house and Bullex fire extinguisher trainer that people can practice with so kids and adults can learn some fire safety. We will also have the fire safety trailer from Wayne Township. We have all sorts of activities for the kids and adults to do as well, so it should be a good time.”

Also during the event, Hixon Towing has once again provided two wreckers for a “water ball” game the firefighters can enjoy. The goal of the game is for one team of firefighters to push the ball to the other side of a long wire using a fire hose while a team on the other end of the wire pushes back with a hose of their own.

“I also want to continue to give some credit for all of the support we get from the community,” Downing said. “The Bullex fire extinguisher training was actually purchased thanks to donations primarily by Sugar Creek Packing, Fiber-Tech and the Fayette County Board of Developmental Disabilities. Thanks to them we were able to purchase extra pieces for the Bullex fire extinguisher package. We have used the Bullex at the Washington High School the last couple years as part of health and CPR classes to teach the students how to use a fire extinguisher before they enter the working world. We were also asked by Washington Middle School science teachers this year to come out and teach the kids how to use the fire extinguisher in their classrooms.”

Finally, Wayne Turner and “Team X-Man” will be at the event accepting donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) while giving away free snow cones. Turner encourages the community to stop by for the open house and grab a snow cone while there.

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/10/web1_FireHouse.jpg