5 local students participate in D-I marching bands

Five area students who either graduated from Washington High School or Miami Trace High School are participating in NCAA Division I collegiate marching bands this year.

Three of the students are marching for Ohio University in the Ohio University Marching 110. Carter Stanley, a 2018 graduate of WHS, is a freshman trombone player and a communications studies major. He is the son of Matt and Holly Stanley, who are both alumni of the Marching 110.

Ethan Marting is a 2017 graduate of WHS and is currently a sophomore at Ohio University majoring in pre-medicine with a focus on orthopedics. He plays the trumpet. He is the son of Melissa Chapman-Marting and Scott Marting.

Casey Ramirez is a 2018 graduate of WHS and is currently a freshman majoring in sociology/criminology. She plays the clarinet in the Marching 110. She is the daughter of Janine Ramirez.

Abigail Sever is a freshman at the University of Bowling Green majoring in music education. She is a 2018 graduate of WHS. She plays flute for Bowling Green, and is the daughter of David and Susan Sever.

Quinton Waits is a freshman at Iowa State University and plays the sousaphone in the ISUCF “V” Marching Band. He is a 2018 graduate of Miami Trace. Waits is an animal science/pre-vet major and is the son of Daryl and Kris Waits. He recently traveled to Iowa for the Iowa versus Iowa State football game and witnessed the “Children’s Hospital wave” during the game.

The Washington Senior High students were under the director of Matt Stanley at WHS, and Waits was under the direction of Ken Hoffman at Miami Trace.

All of these collegiate marching band students have put in many hours with their programs while trying to stay on top of their studies. If any of their schools’ football programs become bowl-eligible, the marching bands will travel with the teams and perform.

Ethan Marting, Quinton Waits, Casey Ramirez, Carter Stanley, Abigail Sever