WMS names Sept. Students of the Month

Donatos recently provided pizza to these students at Washington Middle School as they celebrated “Pizza with the Principals.” This is in appreciation for their selection as “Students of the Month” for September. They are chosen by their teachers because of the outstanding example they set for their peers in such areas as academic effort, good work ethic, kindness to others, and service to their school. Pictured (L to R): Andrew Whitt, Hayley Adams, Allen Penwell, Ella Watson, Abby Rose, Marly Paul, Siddhi Patel and Ryan Crowe.

