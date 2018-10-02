Man indicted twice on meth charges

A Washington C.H. man already under indictment for drug possession has been indicted again by a Fayette County grand jury for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine.

The first indictment of Dereck A. Meddock came from a June 5 incident, when Fayette County Sheriff’s Office detectives and agents from the US 23 Major Crimes Task Force were investigating intelligence received about alleged drug trafficking in the Jeffersonville area. A search warrant was executed at the AmeriHost Inn, Room 120, in Jeffersonville, and detectives detained two occupants, including Meddock, and conducted a search of the room.

During the search, a substance identified as meth was recovered, according to Sheriff Vernon Stanforth.

Meddock was indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs.

When FCSO deputies were searching for Meddock, who was out of jail on bond, to serve him with the indictment, they received information that he was at a room at the Baymont Inn on Allen Road. Deputies located Meddock inside the hotel room on July 27.

Inside the room, there was allegedly a significant amount of meth, scales, drug paraphernalia and cash. Meddock was recently indicted again for aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs. The grand jurors also found that Meddock had $766 in cash related to the purchase or sale of drugs that is now subject to criminal forfeiture.

Meddock has a final pretrial hearing scheduled for Oct. 4 in Fayette County Common Pleas Court. He is currently being held in the Fayette County Jail on a $32,500 bond.

Meddock accused of having drugs in two hotel rooms

By Ryan Carter rcarter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica

