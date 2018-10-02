FCMH, Tanger to hold annual Girls Night Out

Fayette County Memorial Hospital will hold its annual Girls Night Out (GNO) on Wednesday, Oct. 10 from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Highland House at 703 Highland Ave. in Washington C.H.

According to Whitney Gentry, business development leader for the FCMH Foundation, GNO has been a free tradition for a few years now and is done in conjunction with Tanger Outlets Jeffersonville to create awareness for breast cancer. This year, she said, they are adding a few other attractions to promote women’s health overall, but the primary focus is still breast cancer.

At the event, guests will be invited to shop with local vendors, purchase a Tanger PinkStyle Card, get a chair massage and pick up information about women’s health and breast cancer. Besides businesses such as Keep Collective, Hanesbrand, Norwex, Practical Wellness, LLC, Sweetwater Bay Boutique, Trends Downtown on Court and Thirty-One; Dr. Cynthia Morris, Fayette County Public Health and Fayette County Memorial Hospital Foundation will all be involved.

Patrons will also have the opportunity to get basic screenings such as blood pressure, body mass index and sugar (glucose) tests done for free. Gentry said guests will receive a Bingo card they can have stamped for stopping at the various stations. Door prizes will be awarded for those who get a Bingo. Participants who have their entire card stamped will be entered in the drawing for one of two prizes: a full day of pampering at Serene Spaces or a Forever Young Broadband Light (BBL) Facial from Dr. Walter Bernacki, plastic surgeon at FCMH. Additionally, patrons can expect some light refreshments.

“We welcome and encourage all women to attend Girls Night Out. Cancer doesn’t discriminate,” Gentry said on Tuesday. “As we are lifting up and encouraging those who are fighting or have fought breast cancer, we also want to educate other women in the event they are faced with the same battle.”

Finally, Tanger Outlets has selected a local person to be this year’s honoree, a person who is currently battling breast cancer, and the group will have a balloon launch at 5 p.m. to help “lift” her spirits as she continues to fight.

To RSVP or for more information, call (740) 333-2710.

