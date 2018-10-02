Restaurant inspections

Fayette County Public Health conducted the following restaurant and food inspections, according to reports filed with the department.

Sept. 18

Travel Center of America, Jeffersonville. Standard inspection. Critical Control Point. Violations: Management displayed good knowledge of CCP questionnaire however critical violations were present. In the restaurant, the slicer was found with an accumulation of food residue. In the store, the coffee containers, spatulas and pop nozzles were found with an accumulation of soil residues. In the restaurant, the ice scooper was found stored on a non-cleanable surface on the shelf. The ceiling tiles above the utensil storage shelf is missing or has been removed. The scooper was removed, rewashed and put in container. The sandwiches inside of the fast fixing hot holding cabinet were found below 135 degrees. Management discarded the sandwiches immediately and adjusted the temperature for the cabinet. In the store, the coffee containers and spatulas were found stored inside a cabinet along with paper towels and other miscellaneous, unsanitary items. Food utensils or equipment must be stored in a clean, dry location. In the store, boxes of food items were found on the storage floor, food must be stored six inches above floor 10 percent contamination from premises after shipment food must be removed from floor with 24 hours. In the restaurant, several cracked food containers were found in the utensil shelves inside main kitchen area these were discarded immediately. In the store, spatula was found heavily stored and no longer easily cleanable. Management discarded the spatula. In the restaurant, the automatic ware washing machine failed to properly dispense sanitizer solution. Management called ECO lab to have them service the machines. Until serviced the establishment must utilize their three compartment sink and manually wash, rinse and sanitize utensils. In the store, an accumulation of soil residue was found under the hand wash sink near entrance and inside the cabinet (near donuts). In the restaurant, soil accumulation was found on freezer fan guards and the Horshizake pie reach-in cooler. In the store, soil residue accumulation found under shelves inside of walk-in cooler. In the restaurant, soil residue was found under the front handwash sink.

Pizza Hut – Popeyes Chicken, Jeffersonville. Standard inspection. Critical control point. Violations: Utensil shelf located across from the three compartment sink was found with an accumulation of soil residue therefore it must be cleaned more frequently. The freezer floor and the floor under the pop cabinets were found with an accumulation of soil residues. The reach-in cooler (tall pizza cooler) was found leaking. Food equipment must be maintained in good repair.

Speedway 7611, Jeffersonville. Standard inspection. Violations: Food utensils were found stored inside containers with an accumulation of soil residues, clean utensils must be stored in a clean, dry location. The cabinets under the soda machines and both food stands located on sales floor were found with an accumulation of soil residues. Also the fan guards and shelves inside walk-in drink coolers. The air vents in storage area were also found with an accumulation of dust. The kitchen floor under food equipment was also found with an accumulation of soil residues.

Sept. 17

Arby’s #6297, Jeffersonville. Follow-up inspection. Violations: According to management all food employees were retrained on how to properly wash their hands and how frequently their hands should be washed. Observation: Management was observed properly washing hands and the food handler employee washed her hands after cleaning station. The ice machine is now clean to sigh and touch.

Bob Evans Restaurants LLC #288, Jeffersonville. Standard inspection. Violations: Critical violations observed: Several drinking glasses were found with an accumulation of food residue. Management removed these glasses from stock and had them rewashed, rinsed and sanitized. This is the second time this violation has been observed. Food utensils were found stored with handles inward, utensils must be stored/disposed so that contamination is prevented. The storage floor was found with an accumulation of food or soil residues.

Starbucks Coffee #29458, Jeffersonville. Follow-up inspection. Violations: Observation all blender containers observed were clean to sight and touch and smooth and easily cleanable.