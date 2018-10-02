Posted on by

VFW continues to support community


VFW Post 3762 donated a flag to Fayette Progressive Schools. Pictured (L to R): Bob Malone, Brenda Whitmer, Tom Smith and kids from the school.

VFW Post 3762 donated a flag to Fayette Progressive Schools. Pictured (L to R): Bob Malone, Brenda Whitmer, Tom Smith and kids from the school.


The VFW Post 3762 also donated to the Rose Avenue Back Pack Program. Pictured (L to R): Tom Smith, Gregg Fessler and Bob Malone.


VFW Post 3762 donated a flag to Fayette Progressive Schools. Pictured (L to R): Bob Malone, Brenda Whitmer, Tom Smith and kids from the school.

The VFW Post 3762 also donated to the Rose Avenue Back Pack Program. Pictured (L to R): Tom Smith, Gregg Fessler and Bob Malone.

VFW Post 3762 donated a flag to Fayette Progressive Schools. Pictured (L to R): Bob Malone, Brenda Whitmer, Tom Smith and kids from the school.
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/10/web1_img062.jpgVFW Post 3762 donated a flag to Fayette Progressive Schools. Pictured (L to R): Bob Malone, Brenda Whitmer, Tom Smith and kids from the school.

The VFW Post 3762 also donated to the Rose Avenue Back Pack Program. Pictured (L to R): Tom Smith, Gregg Fessler and Bob Malone.
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/10/web1_img063.jpgThe VFW Post 3762 also donated to the Rose Avenue Back Pack Program. Pictured (L to R): Tom Smith, Gregg Fessler and Bob Malone.