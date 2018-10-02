VFW continues to support community

VFW Post 3762 donated a flag to Fayette Progressive Schools. Pictured (L to R): Bob Malone, Brenda Whitmer, Tom Smith and kids from the school.
The VFW Post 3762 also donated to the Rose Avenue Back Pack Program. Pictured (L to R): Tom Smith, Gregg Fessler and Bob Malone.
