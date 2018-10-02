Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Oct. 1

George A. Shadley, 25, 722 Eastern Ave., domestic by threat (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Sept. 30

Preston A. Riner, 19, 424 Forest St., failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Morgan E. Coil, 19, 820 Highland Ave., child endangerment, child endangerment.

Jerry L. Pepper, 45, 715 Eastern Ave., domestic violence (first-degree misdemeanor).

Dustin J. Wilson, 24, 590 Blackstone St., speed.

Trent T. Wilkins, 20, 2403 State Route 38 Northeast, speed.

Joshua L.W. Brooks, 34, Hillsboro, no motorcycle endorsement.

Kendra K. Hayslip, 40, 615 Willard St., stop sign violation.

Terry W. Gruber II, 41, 434 E. Court St., window tint.

Sept 29

Male, 16, Greenfield, no operator’s license.

Zachary T. Pearson, 26, 610 Clinton Ave., speed.

Loretta S. Flora, 54, 400 Kimberly Drive, speed.

Samuel J. Higman, 50, at large, criminal trespass.

Kelly M. Herd, 53, 1021 Center St., no operator’s license, expired registration.

Cassandra L. Cottrell, 25, 703 Broadway St., no operator’s license.

Shannon N. Kingsolver, 38, 724 Peabody Ave., dogs running at large.

Sept. 28

Ruth A. Willis, 91, 422 Jupiter St., stop sign violation.

Deseree Skaggs-Bell, 33, at large, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Richard L. Schreckengaust, 66, 308 Mace St., failure to display trailer registration, fictitious registration.

Michael J. Chaffin, 42, Grove City, no front license plate, possession of marijuana.

Clarissa M. Anderson, 39, Greenfield, no operator’s license, failure to yield, expired registration.

Shiloh E. Clouser, 29, 734 E. Market St., speed.

James Riley, 18, 350 Third St., bench warrant – failure to comply.

Lydia J. Krasniewski, 37, Greenfield, speed 43/25.

Destiny D. Daniels, 29, 623 Rawling St., no operator’s license, passing on right.

David E. Eckle II, 47, 1121 Clemson Plaza, wrongful entrustment.

Destiny D. Daniels, 29, 623 Rawling St., FCSO warrant.

Cody Scarberry, 28, bench warrant – failure to appear, bench warrant – failure to appear, bench warrant – failure to appear, bench warrant – failure to appear, bench warrant – failure to appear, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Male, 17, Washington C.H., probation violation.