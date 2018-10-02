Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Oct. 1

Domestic Violence: At 3:12 a.m., a resident on Eastern Avenue reported that George Shadley threatened to physically assault her. Charges were filed.

Sept. 30

Domestic Violence: At 2:26 p.m., a resident on Eastern Avenue reported being assaulted by Jerry L. Pepper. Charges were filed.

Sept. 29

Theft: At 7:30 a.m., John Pottle reported that unknown person(s) removed an 8500 watt Generac generator from the back porch area of his residence.

Criminal Trespass: At 8:16 p.m., an officer observed a male at Pettit’s on Court Street who had previously been banned from the property. Contact was made with the male, identified as Samuel J. Higman, and he was arrested for the listed offense.