The Fayette County Memorial Hospital Foundation, Inc. (FCMH) is once again partnering with Fayette County McDonald’s to offer the fourth-annual “McBreak for Breakfast” Thursday morning.

Last week Whitney Gentry, business development leader for the FCMH Foundation, met with Nick Epifano, owner/operator of McDonald’s of Fayette County, to promote the upcoming McBreak for Breakfast.

“We appreciate the partnership with McDonald’s of Fayette County to promote awareness about breast cancer,” Gentry said during an interview last week. “It is also a nice little breakfast in the morning. Anybody that stops by will get a free bag of goodies that includes, from McDonald’s, bottled water, apple slices and a bagel with cream cheese. We will also have information about breast cancer, self exams, and a couple other goodies in that bag too. We are prepared to give out 200 bags, so it is while supplies last.”

Gentry said everyone is invited to stop by Fayette County Memorial Hospital at 1430 Columbus Ave. in Washington C.H. this Thursday from 7 to 9 a.m. This is a drive-thru event, meaning patrons can pull up under the awning at the main entrance and pick up all of the information and breakfast. Additionally, Gentry said they will be taking donations for the FCMH Foundation during the event. It is not a requirement for the breakfast, but Gentry said it would be appreciated.

“We are going to have help from Washington Court House cheerleaders and other athletes, as well as the Miami Trace FFA will be directing traffic and cheering people on in the morning,” Gentry said. “This is a great way to start the day so we hope we can get a lot of people to come out for the morning.”

For Epifano — who has been a part of the FCMH Foundation for a number of years and has a mother that survived breast cancer — supporting efforts such as the McBreak For Breakfast for breast cancer awareness is very important.

“I am just happy to partner with the foundation and we always try to help them when we can,” Epifano said. “It is always important to me to do what we can for awareness. We have partnered with the hospital probably 10 years now doing something breast cancer awareness related.”

ABOUT THE FCMH FOUNDATION:

The FCMH Foundation was founded in the Spring of 2010 and is administered by a local Board of Directors who volunteer their time and resources. Whether a donation is given for a specific purpose or with no restrictions, the FCMH Foundation Directors insure that each gift is properly managed and utilized as intended by the donor. No administrative expenses are deducted from charitable gifts to the Foundation. Last year, the FCMH Foundation donated over $35,000 to go towards the improvement project of the Emergency registration and waiting room.

Whitney Gentry, business development leader for the FCMH Foundation, met with Nick Epifano, owner/operator of McDonald’s of Fayette County, to promote the fourth annual McBreak for Breakfast. Also pictured is Stephanie Dunham (left), marketing director. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/10/web1_IMG_6931.jpg Whitney Gentry, business development leader for the FCMH Foundation, met with Nick Epifano, owner/operator of McDonald’s of Fayette County, to promote the fourth annual McBreak for Breakfast. Also pictured is Stephanie Dunham (left), marketing director.