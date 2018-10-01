Library Card Sign Up Month recognized in Sept.

September was Library Card Sign Up Month at Carnegie Public Library. They closed the month with cards for several new children, including Arianna, who used her card to borrow both books and videos.
Leigha, Hailey, Jase and RJ have all rang the gong and taken home their first library books.
September was Library Card Sign Up Month at Carnegie Public Library. They closed the month with cards for several new children, including Arianna, who used her card to borrow both books and videos.
Leigha, Hailey, Jase and RJ have all rang the gong and taken home their first library books.