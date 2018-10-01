Wayne Twp. to hold Beggars’ Night Oct. 27

Residents of Good Hope will have an opportunity to enjoy their inner spookiness and meet with their volunteer firefighters with a local Beggars’ Night this month.

On Saturday, Oct. 27 from 6 to 7:30 p.m., the Wayne Township Volunteer Fire & Rescue will be on hand in the village to assist with slowing traffic for children to cross the roads during the evening to gather candy from around Good Hope. Residents are urged to participate. Also during the day will be the first Wayne Township Fire Association Fish Fry before Beggars’ Night begins.

“Members of the Wayne Township Fire Association are hosting our first fish fry fundraiser,” Chris Wysong, Wayne Township Volunteer Fire & Rescue chief, said in a flyer for the event. “The funds raised support the association with the purchases toward protective equipment, tools and training sessions. This event is an excellent opportunity to meet dedicated members volunteering to serve our community, and show them your support.”

Meals are on donation and will be $8 for the fish dinner, which includes a fish sandwich, choice of two sides and a choice of drink, $6 for a fish sandwich, and $3 for a kids meal, which includes a hot dog or fish sandwich and a choice of side. The fish fry will be located at the Good Hope Town Hall across from the firehouse from 12 to 5 p.m. Follow Wayne TWP Volunteer Fire Rescue on Facebook for a full menu.

