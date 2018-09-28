MT celebrates 2018 homecoming

The 2018 Miami Trace High School Homecoming Court was on hand for Friday night’s football game vs. McClain. From left to right, Senior Attendants Trenton Gragg and Madison Garringer, Senior Attendants Devin Howard and Tori Evans, Senior Attendants Chris Walker and Macy Creamer, Senior Attendants Austin Brown and Jessica Camp, King Cole Howland and Queen Abbi Pettit, Junior Attendant Lilly Litteral (not pictured is junior attendant Dalton Mayer, who was preparing to participate in the football game when the photo was taken), Sophomore Attendants Caleb Brannigan and Brianna Gozy, Freshmen Attendants Blayne Ferguson and Hidy Kirkpatrick, and the 2017 King Dylan Page and Queen Dyamin Baker.

