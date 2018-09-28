Beggars’ Night to be held Oct. 25

The City of Washington Court House will once again be overrun with all types of ghouls, ghosts and goblins during this year’s Beggars’ Night.

As is the case most years, Beggars’ Night within the city will once again be held on the Thursday before Halloween, which falls on Oct. 25. According to City Manager Joe Denen, trick-or-treaters may start collecting door-to-door at 6 p.m.

“You are heading toward the period of the year where you are running out of days where being outside is pleasant,” Denen said during an interview Friday. “On the night of Trick-or-Treat, you have a lot of young kids out, dressed in costumes, so a bit before 6 p.m. and for a while after 8 o’clock, we just need to be careful how we drive around town. Especially in the residential neighborhoods. Those kids are excited and you just need to exercise a little bit of caution when driving.”

Denen shared a few of his Beggars’ Night plans with the Record-Herald. He said that his daughter, Mary, is getting to Trick-Or-Treat age so she will hit the streets for some treats, while Denen passes out candy at his place.

“I usually hand out candy at the house, though we don’t have a large number of trick-or-treaters,” Denen said. “If I have eight trick-or-treaters at my house, that is a big year. Then later on in the evening Mary will come home and we will go over to my parents.”

Besides Beggars’ Night, residents will have one other opportunity to get some candy. On Oct. 20 starting at 6 p.m., Trick-or-Treating in the Park at Eyman Park will be held for the community to bring kids dressed up for some candy. At this event, various local businesses gather to give out sweet treats to kids.

“I have been involved for a long time with the trick-or-treating at the park,” Denen said. “I have handed out candy in good weather, and I have handed out candy where at the end of the evening I’ve poured water out of my shoes, so hopefully we stay dry.”

