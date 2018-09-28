WHS Class of ‘58 holds 60-year reunion

The Washington High School Class of 1958 held its 60 year reunion the weekend of Sept. 15, and 33 class members and 15 guests attended weekend events.

Events included the high school football game on Friday, a picnic meet and greet on Saturday at Jan Goff’s Cedarhurst cottage, and a Saturday evening banquet in the Crown Room at The Rusty Keg.

Jim Wilson opened the Saturday evening program with a welcome and the invocation. After dinner, the introduction of the committee and a class update was provided by Larry Milstead. Members of the committee include Jan Goff, John Rhoad, Charilyn Prickett, Janice Lane, Nancy Chaney, Larry Milstead and Jo Laymon.

Class members reintroduced themselves. John Rhoad discussed a class legacy project and was assisted by Trevor Patton of WHS. A memoriam moment was provided by Doug Rider. He named each of the 41 deceased class members followed by the ringing of a bell for each. His comments included those recently used for America’s hero, Senator John McCain.

All joined in singing closing lines from “Amazing Grace.” Earl Palmer had closing thoughts for the program, which included a suggestion for an 80 year birthday party in 2020. All attending agreed to come back in two years.

The Washington High School Class of 1958 class picture: First row – Floyd Southward, Judy Edmonson Simpkins, Linda Loudner Powers, Marianne Mouser Lukan, Dale Fent, Jan Ellis Goff, Janice Kelley Lane, Marjorie McBrayer See, LuAnn Foster Ford, Charilyn Reinke Prickett, Mary Belle Shoemaker Cockerill, John Rhoad; second row – Earl Palmer, Jim Wilson, Ron Dowler, Joe Peters Laymon, Nancy Wood Chaney, Wanda Huff Bryan, Joy Lucas, Carolyn Wilhelm Mallow, Mary Agnes Helfrich Cox, Patty Knedler Leeth, Kristin Himmelspach Dusterberg, Robert Caplinger; and third row – Larry Milstead, Mike Edwards, Phil French, Jack Anders, Roger Schwart, Ben See, Doug Rider and Richard Willis.

The Washington High School Class of 1958 attended a Blue Lion football game as part of its 60 year reunion.