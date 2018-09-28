Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Sept. 28

Aaron M. Kirk, 21, Mt. Sterling, no operator’s license.

Sept. 27

Eric M. Sayre, 20, 3047 Ford Road, no operator’s license.

Jordan T. Adams, 27, 717 Brown St., no operator’s license, expired registration.

Ashley D. Watson, 31, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply, bench warrant – failure to comply, bench warrant – failure to comply, warrant – escape.

Michael S. Penwell, 44, at large, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Chad E. Ingles, Jr., 25, Mt. Sterling, Sabina warrants for unauthorized use of motor vehicle and theft.

Daniel J. Brahosky, 42, 330 N. Fayette St., stop sign violation, no operator’s license.

Richard A. Brannon, 38, 252 Henkle St., no operator’s license, expired registration, possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Ronald A. Shapley, 41, Greenfield, possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Sept. 26

Homer E. Smith, Jr., 57, at large, disorderly by intoxication, public indecency.

Joey L. Morris, 37, at large, parole violation.

Christopher Begley, Jr., 28, at large, APA warrant, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

Melodie A. Woods, 41, Greenfield, speed 44/25.

Jonathan N. Stevens, 36, Sabina, no operator’s license.

Kenneth L. Pollard, 48, 1010 Lewis St., backing without safety.

Sept. 25

Bridget A. Shepherd, 19, 1041, Broadway St., no operator’s license.

Jonathan N. Stevens, 36, Sabina, no operator’s license.

Ashley A. Williams, 29, 2175 Jenny Lane, red light violation.

Gage A.S. Summers, 19, 121 W. Temple St., speed.

Kristin J. Matson, 56, 1353 Reservoir Court, speed, expired operator’s license.

Melissa D. Taylor, Greenfield, theft, possession of criminal tools.

Male, 14, Washington C.H., juvenile probation violation.

James A. Curnutte, 76, 433 Campbell St., red light violation.

Marlene L. Shadley, 56, 841 Pin Oak Place, dog at large.

Sept. 24

Austin E. Howe, 20, 5461 US 22 Southwest, no operator’s license.

Andrew J. Therrien, 78, 422 Lewis St., failure to yield at intersection.

Chase E. Porter, 19, 7 Brittany Court, speed, failure to display front license plate.

Katherine N. Frederick, 31, at large, criminal trespass.