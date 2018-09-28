Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Sept. 27

Theft: At 4:14 p.m., April Holley reported that unknown person(s) removed a package from the front porch of her residence that was delivered by UPS.

Theft: At 4:18 p.m., Tausha Bell reported that unknown person(s) entered her unlocked vehicle and removed a gym bag and book bag containing clothing and school supplies.

Theft: At 4:25 p.m., Jason Cress reported that unknown person(s) removed a Stihl weed eater from the bed of his truck while it was parked at his residence.

Drug Paraphernalia: At 10:09 p.m. during a traffic stop, drug paraphernalia was located in the vehicle on both the driver and passenger sides. Two occupants of the vehicle, identified as Richard A. Brannon and Ronald G. Shapley, were charged with the offense.

Sept. 24

Criminal Trespass: At 11:21 p.m., officers responded to Walmart on a call of female trespassing in the store. Officers found Katherine Frederick inside the store after she had been previously banned from the property due to a prior theft offense. Frederick was arrested and charges were filed.