WCHCS homecoming festivities set for next week

It’s almost time for homecoming at Washington Court House City Schools.

Next week, alumni young and old will travel back to their hometown to celebrate their community. While much of this celebration will be in traditional fashion, there will also be new opportunities to get involved and celebrate with the Blue Lions.

From parades, powderpuff football and pep rallies, to alumni football players, alumni cheerleaders and marching band alumni, next week will be packed with events for every age group of community members, including an alumni class contest.

To get in the homecoming mood, the Blue Lion cheerleaders are hosting spirit week with PJ Monday, Twinning Tuesday, Western Wednesday, Time Hop Thursday, and Blue and White Friday.

Kicking off the festivities on Wednesday, Oct. 3, student-athletes, organizations, and the Blue Lion Marching Band will parade from Washington High School to Gardner Park. Stepping off at 6:30 p.m., the parade will proceed out of the parking lot, right on Williard St, left onto Columbus Avenue/Court Street, left onto Main Street, right onto Circle Avenue, and ending at Gardner Park around 7 p.m.

Once the parade has arrived, the students and community will fill up Gardner Park for an introduction to the 2018 WHS Homecoming Court, Powderpuff Football, and music and cheers led by the Blue Lion Marching Band and cheerleaders. This event is free and open to the public.

On Friday morning, all of WCHCS will come together for a district-wide pep rally at Gardner Park. Once attendance has been taken, every student from the Little Lions in kindergarten to the Class of 2019 will make their way to the football field for a fun-filled school spirit event.

Friday night promises to be exciting as the Blue Lions take on the undefeated Hillsboro Indians, as well as the crowning of the 2018 Homecoming King and Queen.

Head football coach Chuck Williamson encourages all former Blue Lion football players to join the current team in the locker room for the pregame speech, as well as build a tunnel for the current players to run through to start the game. Alumni football players are asked to meet at the painted rock behind the east end zone no later than 6:15 p.m.

After a very successful turnout last year, alumni cheerleading is back again. Alumni cheerleaders will line the home sideline once again beside the current team and cheer throughout the game. In order to participate, please preregister with head cheer coach Tara Bivens this week by calling 740-335-0291 during school hours or by email at tara.bivens@wchcs.org.

The 29th-annual Blue Lion Alumni Band will take the field once again at halftime and postgame, playing hits, including Go, Washington!, Hang on Sloopy, and Long Train Runnin’, as well as performing the traditional Script Lions. Register by contacting director Matt Stanley at matt.stanley@wchcs.org. For music, go to: http://www.wchcs.org/Community.aspx

The Washington Alumni Association is hosting a contest at the game. As fans enter Gardner Park on Friday night for the football game, respectively, workers will be stationed at the gates to ask patrons their graduation year. Each alumni attendee is worth one point for their graduating class. Alumni who participate in the alumni football tunnel, alumni cheerleading, and/or alumni marching band, will earn five points for their class.

The class with the most points at the end of the game will win a voucher to the Crown Room for their next class reunion. This $250-plus prize will be redeemable for the winning class for their next get-together with a minimum food purchase for the event.

After the game Friday, all graduated Blue Lions are invited to the Rusty Keg Tavern, home of the official Washington Alumni Association Homecoming Post-Postgame Party. The association invites all alumni to come enjoy an evening with friends from their school days after the game. Be sure to take a ticket stub, as they will be good for a special deal that night only.

The week’s festivities will culminate as WHS students and their guests enjoy the “Vintage Hollywood” dance on Saturday, Oct. 6 from 8-11 p.m. in the WHS gymnasium. Tickets for the dance will go on sale Monday, Oct. 1 through Friday, Oct. 5 during lunch at school. Tickets are $10 per person and will not be sold at the door.

WCHCS looks forward to welcoming home all Blue Lion alumni for the week’s festivities.

