Restaurant Inspections

Fayette County Public Health conducted the following restaurant and food inspections, according to reports filed with the department.

Sept. 13

Starbucks Coffee #29458, Jeffersonville. Standard inspection. Violations: Several blender cups/containers were found with an accumulation of food residues. These containers were immediately removed from the shelf and rewashed and sanitized. A blender container was found cracked therefore no more considered easily cleanable, management discarded the container. This food establishment has two repeat violations: food contact surface cleanable (cracked containers) and food contact surface cleanliness (dirty containers). Shall the establishment fail to correct these violations and maintain compliance the licensor may suspend or revoke license. A licensor may suspend or revoke a food service operator license in determining that the license holder is in violation of any rules including violations documenting failure to maintain sanitary conditions within the operation.

Sesame, Inc. DBA Wok & Roll, Jeffersonville. Standard inspection. Violations: Several food containers were found above the three compartment sink with an accumulation of food residue. These containers were removed from shelf and rewashed and sanitized. A spray bottle was found with wall cleaner without a label. Cleaners must be clearly marked and identified. Several food containers were found without labels, underneath the preparation table. Wiping cloths were found near the pop machine and in the food preparation table while moist. Moist towels must remain in chemical sanitizer solution when not in use. To use scoopers were found stored inside dry food with handles touching. Food handles must be stored above food to prevent contamination. The freezer was found with an accumulation of food residue and need to be cleaned more frequently. Also the hood was found with an accumulation of grease. Management stated that a company is scheduled to come out on 9/16/18 to clean hood.