DeWine says Kavanaugh accuser allegations should be weighed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The former Republican senator running for Ohio governor says the allegations of a woman who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault must be taken seriously.

Attorney General Mike DeWine told The Associated Press senators must allow the hearing process transpiring Thursday to play out before drawing conclusions.

DeWine says that’s his “prosecutorial background coming out, in that the evidence needs to be looked at.”

Democratic rival Richard Cordray believes the Senate needs to delay the nomination vote on Kavanaugh, calling allegations against him by Christine Blasey Ford “deeply troubling.”

DeWine supported Republican President Donald Trump’s choice of Kavanaugh in previous statements and on Twitter.

He joins Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) among GOP officials in the closely divided bellwether state urging a careful review.