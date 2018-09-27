Final Farmers’ Market of the season this Saturday

This Saturday’s Fayette County Farmers’ Market is the last of the season.

Each year, at the Farmers Market Association spring meeting, vendors receive reports from the previous year, elect officials, and discuss and ultimately vote on the dates and hours of both the Saturday and Wednesday farm market for the upcoming season. A number of local vendors work for and/or are involved with schools by way of their children, which makes their availability during the week to prepare for the market somewhat limited once school begins. Other vendors sell primarily corn and melons, and when that season passes, the market is just less full. So, this year the season closes with the end of September.

There will be a fall meeting of the association on Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Extension Offices, 1415 US Route 22 SW, Washington C.H. This meeting, as are all, is open to the public. You are cordially invited to attend. You are also welcome to share your ideas on how to improve the market experience by contacting the market manager, David Persinger, through the market website (https://fayettecountyfarmersmarket.wordpress.com/ and click on the “contact us” link) or by commenting via Facebook.

Weather predictions for Saturday are for a cool but rain-free day, perfect for the last opportunity to shop and visit, and stock up for the winter and holiday months. All first responders (police, EMTs and firefighters), teachers, medical providers and Farm Bureau members may pick up a $5 coupon this week and spend it (or save it for next year….but who would want to keep track for nine months?!). It is the last day to use your market coupons, your senior nutrition coupons, and your produce perks tokens for the year.

The market will be open Saturday morning from 8:30 to noon and is located in the municipal parking lot on the corner of South Main and East East streets in Washington C.H. SNAP EBT food benefit cards, Senior Farm Market coupons and credit/debit cards are accepted. Those using the SNAP EBT card for produce receive matching dollar “Produce Perks” tokens ($1 for $1) for additional fruits and vegetables. So,”buy one, get one” for fruit and vegetables, up to $20 EVERY market day.

The following list contains the names and products of the vendors that expect to set up for the Saturday Market. Other vendors may participate as well.

B.Y.E. Gardens (Brian and Elaine Yoder): Seasonal produce and baked goods.

By Thy Hand (Mark and Lori Chrisman): Angel food cakes, specialty breads, pies, cookies, dip mixes.

Chilcote Farm (Bruce & Marlene Chilcote): Honey, cookies, coffee cakes and sheet cake.

Greens & Greenery (Katrina Bush): Homemade beeswax skin care products. Seasonal produce including sweet potatoes and leeks. Dried herbs. Home made candies, including buckeyes, wild black walnut fudge and toffee. Cut flower bouquets. A few perennial plants to fill in gaps and get a jump on spring!

Jones Farm Fresh Produce (Jon & Taylor Jones): pork chops, mild Italian brats, jalapeño brats, big sage sausage patties, maple links, also we’ll have chicken breast, wings, chorizo chicken brats, hamburger patties, ground hamburger, brown eggs, a variety of squash, onions, garlic, cucumbers, tomatoes, butter beans, potatoes, apples, mums, pumpkins and gourds. Thank you for a wonderful season!

Kelsie’s K-9 Creations (Jennifer Anderson): Homemade dog treats and Tupperware products.

Persinger Cottage Foods (David Persinger and Julie Mosny): Jam Man: black walnut brittle, cayenne cashew brittle, assorted jams, jellies, peach butter, including seedless blackberry jam, ginger pear preserves, red raspberry jelly, a few NO added sugar varieties: strawberry, blueberry, and black raspberry. Texas sheet cakes. Pie Lady: Assorted fruit pies, cinni mini’s, iced sugar cookies, pumpkin cookies, Buns Bars, pecan sticky rolls, cinnamon rolls, local honey and comb honey.

Signs by Ross (Ross Emrick): Hand carved signs.

This and That (Mary Ford): Fudge, spiced pretzels, herb butter mix, leather wristbands and flasks, aprons, boy’s vests, coasters, goose dresses, magnetic bracelets and much more!

Wood Designed by DW (Debbie Welch): Wood crafts: decorative bird houses, wooden totes, patriotic & wooden Ohio signs, pigs, cows, chickens. Hand made crocheted dishtowels, clothes, potholders, pocket books and baby booties. Special orders welcome.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/09/web1_FarmersMarket-2.jpg