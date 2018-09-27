First Pickleball games held, courts open at Eyman

The first Pickleball games played on the new pickleball courts at Eyman Park on Sept. 22 were a success, according to organizers. Suzie McCracken and George Smith placed second in the Competitive/Advanced Category.

With two courts for Pickleball, many were able to play.

George Smith during a match on Sept. 22.

Aly Streitenberger and Angela Siler during their match.

Ben Streitenberger during the Pickleball games on Sept. 22.

Ben Streitenberger and Godwin Apaliyah placed second in the Recreational Category.

In the Recreational Category, first place went to Aly Streitenberger and Angela Siler.

The participants of the first Pickleball games at Eyman Park posed for a photo. Organizers thanked Suzie McCracken and YMCA staff Jerrod and Doug, who were a great help in getting this event off the ground.