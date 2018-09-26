Washington City Council talks bicycle routes

The promotion of bicycle tourism was discussed Wednesday evening at the Washington C.H. City Council meeting.

“Bicycle tourism is a growing industry in North America, contributing $198 million a year to the economics of communities that provide facilities for such tourists,” said Washington City Manager Joe Denen. He went on to explain that the American Association of State Highway and Transportation officials have designated a series of corridors crossing Ohio to be developed as various US bicycle routes.

The City of Washington Court House has proposed specific routes to be designated as US and state bike routes. Look for more on these routes in a future edition of the Record-Herald.

City council approved a resolution making it possible for the routes to be mapped, and also to promote bicycle tourism for the city.

In Denen’s report to city council, he took time to heap high praise on the many local citizens who gave so much time and expertise to make the Scarecrow Festival, held Sept. 14-16, such a huge success this year.

Council quickly moved on six resolutions and moved to adopt five of them.

During the miscellaneous portion of the meeting, the entire council agreed with Denen’s assessment regarding the huge number of city employees, city business owner and local citizens that made the Scarecrow Festival “such an exceptionally nice weekend.”

Washington City Council meets the second and fourth Wednesday of each month in the City Administration Building, 105 N. Main St. All meetings are open to the public.

Washington C.H. City Building https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/09/web1_CityBuilding-1-.jpg Washington C.H. City Building