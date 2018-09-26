Crimes & Traffic

State of Ohio

Branden L. Webb, College Park, Md., 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Mary P. Strong, Laurel, Ind., 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Laura A. Spendlove, Cincinnati, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Saldana M. Lazaro, Irvin, Texas, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Yolanda D. Lawson, Cincinnati, 91/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Taylor R. Listebarger, Louisville, Ky., 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Tim P. Giles, Frankfort, Ohio, 68/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

William H. Dickey III, Cincinnati, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Kasey W. Hennessy, Nicholasville, Ky., 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Christopher T. Rich, Huntingdon, Tenn., 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Felicia L. Hannah, South Solon, Ohio, 73/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Haden B. Anderson, Winchester, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Tywane D. Paschall, Madison Height, Mich., possession of marijuana, now comes State/City by and through counsel and moves this court for an order dismissing the above-captioned per request of Ohio State Patrol, upon motion of State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Margaret A. Mulledy, Gahanna, Ohio, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Margaret L. Rasche, Westerville, Ohio, 75/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Aunalie M. Parsons, Columbus, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $155, case was waived by defendant.

Bobbie Mott, Hendersonville, Tenn., 82/70 fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jayna E. McCollister, Delaware, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Amber N. Frazier, Hillsboro, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Sabine M. McGrew, New Boston, Texas, 81/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Douglas E. McCrossin, Lebanon, Ohio, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Austin J. Maidlow, Slidell, La., 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jason B. Kimball, 5616 US 22, possession of drug paraphernalia, case dismissed per plea agreement.

Jason B. Kimball, 5616 US 22, OVI/alcohol/drug, fine $500, court costs $175, defendant sentenced to 13 days jail, suspend 10 days jail (credit for 2 days served) if defendant has no other similar offenses for 5 years.

Chetarah L. Jackson, Columbus, 101/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Natasha N. Navarro Nunez, Cleveland, child restraint, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Jill K. Davis, Columbus, unsafe vehicle, fine $150, court costs $145, charge amended from 4511.21D4 to 4513.02 unsafe vehicle, must be paid by Sept. 14, 2018.

Michael D. Fulps, Sterrett, Ala., 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Tiffany R. Morrow, Leesburg, 67/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Denise F. Bishop-Orso, 8036 Post Road, 69/55 speed, fine $100, court costs $135, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 60 days.

Megan M. Anderton, Westerville, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Charles R. Bryant, Obetz, Ohio, violation of protection order, court costs $178.90, matter came to a preliminary hearing with defendant and attorney Kristina M. Oesterle and State assistant co-prosecutor, John Scott Jr., defendant, having waived in writing his right to a preliminary hearing hereby ordered bound over to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings, bond ordered continued.

Mario N. Leone Jr., Aliquippa, Pa., 87/70 speed fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

McKenzie L. Figgins, Monroe, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Kyle L. May, Leesburg, 72/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Tanner L. Morton, Overland Park, Kan., 93/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Keith L. Glover Jr., Fairfield, Ohio, 93/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Nicholas W. Kourey, Marietta, Ga., 82/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Charles W. Hendricks, Milledgeville, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jefferson E. May, Columbus, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Frezer S. Sahle, Cincinnati, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Lurene Flynn, Warrensville, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.