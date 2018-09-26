Man sentenced for sex with minor

A 29-year-old Washington C.H. man was sent to prison for three years this week for having unlawful sexual conduct with a 14-year-old boy.

Zachariah Flannery, of 1324 Flakes Ford Road, pleaded guilty in Fayette County Common Pleas Court Monday to a bill of information charging him with third-degree felony unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. A bill of information is a waiver of indictment and agreement to prosecution in court. The defendant may voluntarily give up his right to have the charge presented to the grand jury, which is what occurred in Flannery’s case, according to Fayette County Prosecutor Jess Weade.

“We probably use the bill of information about a half dozen times a year,” Weade said. “We do it when a defendant has retained counsel and is sitting in jail, he or she knows they’re guilty and they know they’re going to be convicted. The maximum sentence in this case was 60 months. The jointly-recommended plea and sentence in the case ended up being 36 months. The victim was satisfied with the agreement.”

According to reports from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Flannery admitted on Aug. 10 that he had invited the 14-year-old boy over to his trailer on July 30 to drink alcohol and smoke marijuana. Later, the two reportedly began watching pornography, which resulted in a sexual act occurring.

Also in court Monday, Flannery was designated as a Tier II sex offender. Under this tier, the offender is required to register as a sex offender for 25 years every 180 days.

Flannery https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/09/web1_IMG_3530.jpg Flannery

Flannery gets 3 years in prison, designated Tier II offender

By Ryan Carter rcarter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter