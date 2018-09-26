McDonald’s continues support of WHS marching band

Matt Stanley (right), director of the Washington High School Marching Band, accepted a $600 check from Nick Epifano, owner/operator of McDonald’s of Fayette County at the McDonald’s on Elm Street Wednesday afternoon. The money was raised from kiosk sales on the first day of the grand opening of the new building on Aug. 25. Stanley thanked Epifano for his donation and continued support, and said the money will be spent replacing uniforms and helping to pay for a trip to Disney next spring.

