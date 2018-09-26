Washington races to victory

On Aug. 26, Kevin Washington an 8-year-old third grader at Miami Trace Elementary School, won the Ohio State Championship race in Akron. On Sept. 16, he returned to Akron to compete in the Northeastern Regional Championship where he was able to place third out of a group of 12 of the fastest 8-year-olds in this region.

