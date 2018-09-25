Crimes & Traffic

State of Ohio

Derek M. Moore, Columbus, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Case J. Webb, 153 Country Manor Drive, 59/55 speed, fine $100, court costs $145, charge amended from 69/55 to 59/55, defendant fined $100 and court costs to be paid within 30 days.

Summer M. Shane, Grove City, Ohio, physical control, fine $375, court costs $150, upon motion of the State of Ohio, charge amended from OVI, defendant sentenced to 13 days jail, suspend 10 days jail if no other similar offense for 5 years, 72 hour residential treatment program in lieu of jail by Nov. 1, 2018.

Summer M. Shane, Grove City, Ohio, driving in marked lane, case ordered dismissed.

Angela M. Harris, Cincinnati, 93/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Andrew B. Burns, Fredericktown, Ohio, 82/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Conner J. Haines, Hillsboro, Ohio, 74/55 speed, fine $100, court costs $145, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 30 days.

Megan Rice, Lyles, Tenn., passenger/seat belt, fine $20, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Michael W. Clark, Fairfield, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jovial Guerrier, Columbus, driving in marked lane, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jacob T. Smith, 35 Residence Drive, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Alexanader Khelashvili, Brooklyn, N.Y., 82/65 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Delonte A. Griner, Sugar Hill, Ga., 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Roman T. Gonzalez, Philadelphia, Pa., 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Blair E. Boehmer, Indianapolis, Ind., 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Rechelle R. Fersch, Cheswick, Pa., 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Elizabeth A. Williams, Cincinnati, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Siobhan M. McMahan, Columbus, 83/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Kate E. Turkaly, Cincinnati, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Lauren P. Steele, Loveland, Ohio, 97/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Regina M. Friedl, Uniontown, Ohio, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Tyrone A. Kuipers, Columbus, possession of marijuana, greater than 200 grams, fine $20, court costs $175.

Alyssa N. Baughn, 1319 High Street, OVI/alcohol/drug, now comes State/City by and through counsel, moves the court to dismiss the above-captioned charge, counseling complete upon motion of the State/City the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Alyssa N. Baughn, 1319 High Street, 45/35 speed, now comes State/City by and through counsel, moves the court to dismiss the above-captioned charge, counseling complete upon motion of the State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Amber R. Claytor, Greenfield, invalid tag, now comes the State of Ohio/City of Washington C.H., by and through counsel and moves court for an order dismissing the above-captioned matter, defendant is deceased, upon motion of the State/City, the above matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Katrina D. Hayslip, Mason, Ohio, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Sarah L. Routman, Minnetonka, Minn., 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Levi C. Latham, Brooklyn, N.Y., 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jack W. Netzel, Cincinnati, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Christian L. Sprague, 820 Highland Avenue, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Ajah M. Potts, Columbus, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

David Brooks, Jeffersonville, Ind., 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Karlethia L. James, West Chester, Ohio, 83/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Clayton S. Hardy, Hillsboro, Ohio, 67/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Allison N. Hindman, Pittsburgh, Pa., 83/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Ann M. Brown, Columbus, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Village of Jeffersonville

David R. Funk, 703 Washington Ave., license plate light, fine $35, court costs $165.