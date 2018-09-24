State superintendent visits WCHCS

State Superintendent of Public Instruction with the Ohio Department of Education Paolo DeMaria visited Belle Aire Intermediate and Cherry Hill Primary on Monday afternoon.

According to Washington Court House City Schools (WCHCS) Superintendent Tom Bailey, DeMaria’s visit comes on the heels of the release of the state report card. With such great improvement at Belle Aire and Cherry Hill, DeMaria wanted to see for himself what is going on at the schools within Washington C.H.

“It was an honor to have the state superintendent DeMaria visit Monday,” Bailey said. “His visit reaffirms for us that WCHCS is making incredible strides in improving education for the students in our district. Mr. DeMaria visited three classrooms at Belle Aire Intermediate and Cherry Hill Primary to witness firsthand the strong instructional practices of our teachers and the loving and caring environment in which our children learn each day.”

During the afternoon, DeMaria spent time talking to the leaders of Cherry Hill Primary and Belle Aire Intermediate. Both principals — Craig Maddux and Jeff Conroy — discussed the improvement plans that the school have enacted this past year, and what they have in store for the future of their building.

“I am always impressed when I go out and visit schools because invariably you see great things happening,” DeMaria said during his visit Monday. “There are a lot of super things happening right here. What I like to learn is what is the secret to success and improvement? What are people doing? They have a great team here and they have some great leadership that is really driving things in a great direction. And these kids are so hungry for learning and discovering new things. They always amaze me that they reach as high of heights as we set for them and they even exceed that.”

DeMaria also mentioned the recent improvement to the state report card and how the work being done at the schools is making a difference in the lives of students.

“I think it is a great example showing that when we apply ourselves to understanding what some of the underlying factors are related to accruement opportunities and we actually make changes, we can make a difference,” DeMaria said. “Even though there might be low income students that face real challenges in their lives, we as a school can step up and create the conditions that allow them to reach the levels that they would in any other part of the state. It is places like this that are busting these myths that it is all related to your income status, because it is not. It is related to the quality of education that is taking place at the school you go to, and they are showing that right here.”

Finally, DeMaria went to Twitter.com to brag about the local schools. The superintendent tweeted, “Book profiles and recommendations, small group discussions, and math lessons found on the floor and window. I saw learning everywhere today at Cherry Hill Primary in WCHCS! Thank you to the educators, staff and students for having me!”

He also tweeted, “Fun and engaging learning opportunities! It was wonderful to connect with Belle Aire Intermediate School students and teachers this afternoon. Always excited to hear how students take ownership of their learning. Many thanks for the warm welcome, WCHCS!”

DeMaria and Washington Court House City Schools Superintendent Tom Bailey sit in on a class at Belle Aire Intermediate. Administration and Washington Court House City Schools Board of Education members gathered for a photo at Belle Aire with State Superintendent of Public Instruction with the Ohio Department of Education Paolo DeMaria before they set off for Cherry Hill. State Superintendent of Public Instruction with the Ohio Department of Education Paolo DeMaria visited Washington Court House City Schools on Monday afternoon to see just how the district is improving its State report card.