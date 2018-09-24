Crimes & Traffic

Village of Jeffersonville

John L. Bowles, Jeffersonville, 49/35 speed, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Ashley N. Sparks, Jeffersonville, obstructing, fine $50, court costs $227, defendant sentenced to 30 days jail, suspend 30 days jail, probation for 6 months, provide 40 hours community service work.

State of Ohio (Wild)

Clifton E. Workman Jr., Columbus, possession of marijuana, fine $150, court costs $125.

Riggs S. Beers, Greenfield, littering, fine $175, court costs $125, suspend $150 of fine if defendant has no other similar offenses for 2 years.

Jonda S. Thomas, Columbus, fishing without a license, fine $50, court costs $125, suspend $25 of fine if defendant obtains fishing license within 30 days.

Gladys M. Cartas, Columbus, fine $50, court costs $125, suspend $25 of fine if defendant obtains fishing license within 30 days.

Sheyla M. Pena Garcia, Columbus, fine $50, court costs $125, suspend $25 of fine if defendant obtains fishing license within 30 days.

Allen W. Rinehart, 4670 Old US 35 SE, illegal open fire, fine $200, court costs $125, suspend $150 of fine if defendant has no other similar offense within 2 years.

Allen W. Rinehart, 4670 Old US 35 SE, open container, fine $40, court costs $91.

Deborah K. Haley, Greenfield, no fishing license, fine $25, court costs $135.

Evan M. Lawrence, Grove City, Ohio, fishing without a license, fine $150, court costs $130, now comes State/City, by and through counsel and moves this court for an order dismissing the above-captioned fine and court costs; upon motion of State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed with prejudice.

Vidal Hernandez Martinez, Columbus, littering, fine $350, court costs $125, $250 of fine suspended if defendant has no other similar offense for 2 years.

Timothy A. Woods, 3942 North Street SE, fishing without a license, fine $50, court costs $125, $25 of fine suspended if defendant obtains fishing license and pays fine within 30 days

Jesse L. Johnson, Mt. Sterling, fishing without a license, fine $50, court costs $190, suspend $25 of fine if defendant obtains fishing license and pays fine and costs within 30 days.

Elizabeth A. Shunn, Galloway, Ohio, wake in no wake zone, fine $25, court costs $125.

Michael S. Nicklow, Circleville, illegal dog training, costs $125, defendant pled guilty, defendant to pay court costs.

State of Ohio

Thomas P. Donohue IV, 630 Tiara Way, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $116, case was waived by defendant.

Simon E. Gehr, Kent, Ohio, 96/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Kacy L. Blankenship, Chillicothe, Ohio, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Brittany L. Aponte, Centerville, Ohio, unsafe vehicle, fine $150, court costs $145, must be paid within 30 days.

Terrance L. Smith, Grove City, Ohio, 84/70 speed, fine $100, court costs $135, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 30 days.

Steven M. Kimbler, Frankfort, Ohio, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Klement Konomi, Columbus, 74/70 speed, fine $100, court costs $135, amended from 85/70, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 30 days, no points.

Charlene M. Edwards, South Euclid, Ohio, 92/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Kenneth R. Chaney, Hillsboro, Ohio, driving under suspension – FRA, fine $150, court costs $135, defendant sentenced to 40 hours community service work, suspend fine and 40 hours community service work if defendant obtains operator’s license or privileges by Jan. 1, 2019.

Shantea T. Strong, Greentown, Pa., 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Frank R. Hamilton, Loudon, Tenn., 83/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Ronnie Eaves, Durham, N.C., 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Juan Ortega, Lebanon, Ohio, no operator’s license, fine $150, court costs $130.

Juan Ortega, Lebanon, Ohio, 86/70 speed, fine $100, court costs $101.

Mark E. Bowman, Bainbridge, Ohio, left of center, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Brandon J. Baltazar, 420 Second Street, OVI/breath/high, sentenced under count 2.

Brandon J. Baltazar, 420 Second Street, OVI/alcohol/drug, fine $450, court costs $150, defendant sentenced to 13 days jail, suspend 10 days jail if defendant has no other similar offenses for 5 years, complete 3-day residential treatment program by Nov. 1, 2018, operator’s license suspended for 1 year from May 19, 2018, administrative license suspension terminated.

Brandon J. Baltazar, 420 Second Street, 35/25 speed, case dismissed per agreement.