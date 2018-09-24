VFW riders support Fayette Special Olympics

Duke Hanscel of the VFW Riders Post 3762 — following successful Warrior Runs with around 100 bikes — donated $2,000 to support Fayette County Special Olympics on Monday at Fayette Progressive Industries. Pictured (L to R): Tim Stewart, Eddie Hartshorn, Ed Hartshorn, Betty Reisinger and Duke Hanscel.
Duke Hanscel of the VFW Riders Post 3762 — following successful Warrior Runs with around 100 bikes — donated $2,000 to support Fayette County Special Olympics on Monday at Fayette Progressive Industries. Pictured (L to R): Tim Stewart, Eddie Hartshorn, Ed Hartshorn, Betty Reisinger and Duke Hanscel.