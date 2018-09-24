Man sentenced for drug trafficking

A Blanchester man who admitted to trafficking over 400 grams of methamphetamine and marijuana was sentenced in Fayette County Common Pleas Court Monday to 10 years in prison.

Adam P. May, 33, pleaded guilty in front of Judge Steven Beathard to first-degree felony trafficking in meth, fourth-degree felony trafficking in marijuana, and fifth-degree felony trafficking in suboxone. He also admitted to having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony.

On May 26, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers stopped a 2006 Jeep Liberty with Ohio registration for a speed violation on Interstate 71 in Fayette County near mile post 69. While interacting with the driver, identified as May, troopers said they detected an odor of marijuana coming from vehicle, according to reports.

A search of the vehicle discovered large amounts of meth and marijuana, which was estimated to have a total street value of approximately $54,585. Authorities said they found 495 grams of meth and 459 grams of marijuana. A loaded .380 caliber handgun was also found by troopers.

Fayette County Prosecutor Jess Weade said Monday that he was satisfied with the result of the case.

“It was a jointly-recommended sentence,” Weade said. “We don’t believe he was actively trafficking drugs in Fayette County specifically, but we certainly appreciate the efforts of the Ohio State Highway Patrol in fighting the transport of drugs through Fayette County.”

May is currently facing drug charges out of Clinton County as well, according to Weade.

By Ryan Carter rcarter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica

