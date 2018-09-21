126th New Holland High School Alumni Banquet held

Alumni of the New Holland High School assembled at the old New Holland High School building for the 126th Alumni Banquet on Saturday, Sept. 15.

Sixty-eight alumni and guests enjoyed the wonderful evening. A delicious steak dinner was served by members of the New Holland United Methodist Church.

Ann Thompson welcomed all and led the pledge of allegiance to the flag. Kay Oughterson led a prayer for them and their families. The New Holland Bicentennial Book was shown by Mark Shaw. A brief history of the New Holland Alumni and former banquets was given by Chris Sprouse.

A video of class pictures was shown by Chris Sprouse. Chris Sprouse and Mark Shaw presented each person present with a book, “New Holland Alumni Association Commemorative,” with pictures of graduating classes 1887-1962.

A special thank you was given to all who helped make this wonderful evening. Ann Thompson, Kay Oughterson, Chris Sprouse, Mark Shaw, Mary Jane Chrisman, Barbara Shaw, The New Holland United Methodist Church and all volunteers who helped set up and cleanup for the evening.

Kay Oughterson closed the evening with prayer.