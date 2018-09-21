Local ballot finalized for Nov. 6 election

The local ballot for the Nov. 6 general election has been finalized by the Fayette County Board of Elections.

All of those running for county official posts are unopposed this election cycle:

– James Garland, a Republican, is running for county commissioner. He will take the open seat created by the forthcoming retirement of longtime commissioner Jack DeWeese. The full term will commence on Jan. 1, 2019.

– Brenda Mossbarger is running unopposed for county auditor in the general after defeating the current auditor, Aaron Coole, in the Republican primary election.

– Current Fayette County Clerk of Courts Sandra Wilson, a Republican, is running unopposed for an unexpired term that will end Jan. 3, 2021.

In state races, Scott Dailey, a Democrat, is challenging current State Sen. Bob Peterson (R-17th District), and in the contest for state representative for the 92nd District, Beth Workman, Democrat, is challenging Republican incumbent Gary Scherer.

In the 10th District, Republican Congressman Mike Turner is being contested by Theresa Gasper, Democrat, and David Harlow, Libertarian. In the 15th District, Republican Congressman Steve Stivers is being challenged by Rick Neal, Democrat, and Johnathan Miller, Libertarian.

Turnout is expected to be high for the November election, partially because of what is predicted to be a tightly-contested race between Democrat Richard Cordray and Republican Mike DeWine for Ohio Governor. Also on the ballot are Travis Irvine, a Libertarian, and Constance Gadell-Newton, of the Green Party.

In the race for Ohio Attorney General, Dave Yost, Republican, and Steve Dettelbach, Democrat, are on the ballot. Zack Space, Democrat, Robert Coogan, Libertarian, and Republican Keith Faber are running for Auditor of State. For Secretary of State, Libertarian Dustin Nanna, Democrat Kathleen Clyde and Republican Frank LaRose are on the ballot.

In the race for State Treasurer, Robert Sprague, Republican, is running against Rob Richardson, Democrat. In the race for U.S. Senator representing Ohio, Republican Jim Renacci is challenging Democratic incumbent Sherrod Brown.

The local issues on the ballot are:

– The Board of Health’s 1.75-mill, 10-year renewal levy for operating expenses.

– The Washington C.H. City Schools’ additional 1 percent earned income levy for current expenses.

– In Concord Township (one precinct), there will be a 1.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for providing and maintaining fire equipment.

– In Madison Township (one precinct), there will be a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for maintaining and operating cemeteries.

– Also for residents living in the school districts for Washington C.H., Miami Trace and Greenfield, there will be a Great Oaks Career Campuses 2.7-mill renewal levy for operating expenses.

The Fayette County Board of Elections, located at 135 S. Main St. in Washington C.H., will be open for in-person absentee voting on the following dates:

– 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday-Friday, from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12

– 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, from Oct. 15 to Oct. 19

– 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, from Oct. 22 to Oct. 26, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 27

– 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday-Friday, from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 3; and 1-5 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 4

– On Election week, the office will be open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 5.

Absentee ballots will start being mailed out Oct. 10.

For those who are not registered to vote, the last day to register is Oct. 9. The board of elections office will be open that day from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, visit the Fayette County Board of Elections website at fayette.ohioboe.com.

