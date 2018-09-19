Car and Bike show to raise funds for D.A.R.E.

On Saturday, Sept. 29, there will be a Car and Bike Show to raise funds for the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office/Miami Trace D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) Program. The show will be held at the Fayette County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“The money will be used for educational supplies for the kids out here at Miami Trace in the D.A.R.E. program,” according to Miami Trace School Resource Officer and FCSO D.A.R.E. Officer Montana Coe. Coe said the money will be used for books, teaching supplies, a pizza party at the end of the year, and more.

Currently, Coe said the D.A.R.E program for Miami Trace fifth grade students costs $800 a year. He’s hoping to expand the program to the middle school, however, which would increase the cost.

All are welcome to enter the show. Registration will be held from 10 a.m. to noon and prizes will be awarded starting at 1:30p.m. There will be a $1 fee to enter the fairgrounds, which will also grant access to Scott’s Antique Market.

There is also a $15 fee to enter a car or motorcycle into the show. Dash plaques will be awarded to the first 50 entries and trophies will be given to the owners of the top four bikes, the top four cars, and the overall Best of Show.

In addition to the show, there will be a DJ and food. The show is also occurring at the same time as the Scott Antique Market. In fact, Don Scott has donated some of the grounds which he rented to be used for the show. There will also be a raffle for a number of prizes donated by local businesses, a 50/50 raffle, and a silent auction for a fire pit donated by Greg Wright of Jeffersonville, who owns JFAB.

The D.A.R.E. program is an internationally-recognized, model program created in 1983 by the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles Unified School District. D.A.R.E. provides students with the skills necessary to recognize and resist pressures to experiment with drugs and to avoid gangs and violence.

Coe said this is his second year teaching D.A.R.E. In addition to teaching the fifth graders at Miami Trace, he also teaches at the Ranch of Opportunity.

“The kids all enjoy it,” he said. He also added that D.A.R.E. is “not a cure-all for everyone but we are seeing some results from it.”

Coe said he’s hoping for a good turn out at the show, adding, “Everybody please come out and join us.”

By Megan Neary mneary@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Megan Neary at 614-440-9124 or @MeganNeary2

