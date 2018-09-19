Man indicted on felony drug charges

A 41-year-old Xenia man was recently indicted by a Fayette County grand jury on felony drug trafficking and possession charges.

Nathan W. Taulbee was arraigned in Fayette County Common Pleas Court Monday. He is charged with one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony, and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs — one a second-degree felony for possession of meth and one a fifth-degree felony.

On July 29, a Washington C.H. Police Department officer observed a man later identified as Taulbee driving a vehicle northbound on South Elm Street at John Street, according to reports. The vehicle was emitting a loud and unusual noise, police said.

Taulbee was pulled over for the loud exhaust violation in the 1000 block of Yeoman Street. The officer checked Taulbee’s driving status and was informed by dispatch that he was a suspended driver and had a warrant for his arrest out of Xenia.

Taulbee was arrested on the warrant. During inventory of his vehicle, a black backpack was allegedly found in the back seat. Taulbee reportedly told police he knew nothing of the backpack.

Inside the backpack were methamphetamine, marijuana, pills and drug paraphernalia, according to police. After confiscating the items, it was determined that Taulbee was in possession of 20 grams of meth and 32 grams of marijuana, according to police.

Taulbee has bonded out of the Fayette County Jail. His next hearing is scheduled for Oct. 1 and his jury trial is scheduled for Nov. 20.

