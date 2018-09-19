Free deer field dressing workshop to be held in Columbus

COLUMBUS, OH – Outdoors enthusiasts interested in learning how to field dress and butcher a white-tailed deer are encouraged to attend a free informational workshop provided by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) on Tuesday, Oct. 23.

Trained ODNR Division of Wildlife professionals will cover topics such as field dressing, skinning and butchering deer.

The workshop is from 6-9 p.m. at the Wildlife District One office, located at 1500 Dublin Road, Columbus, 43215. The workshop is free of charge. Pre-registration is required as space is limited. Register by calling Derek Klein at 614-644-3925, or email Derek.Klein@dnr.state.oh.us. The course takes place outdoors and is hands-on. Please dress appropriately for the workshop and for the weather.

For information on Ohio’s deer hunting seasons, please visit wildohio.gov.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.