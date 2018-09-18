WCHCS to hold public meetings on levy

Over the next two months, the Washington Court House City School District is holding multiple public meetings to provide information about the proposed issue on the November ballot.

This Wednesday at 9 a.m., the meeting will include a brief presentation, as well as an opportunity for open discussion and questions about the levy. The districtencourages everyone to attend a meeting, as well as ask questions.

“It has been 27 years since we last came to the community for operating revenue,” Superintendent Tom Bailey said. “So we want to give everyone a chance to come out and learn, as well as ask questions.”

The schedule of the other informational meetings include: Wednesday, Aug. 26 at Cherry Hill Cafeteria at 7 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 16 at Belle Aire Cafeteria at 4 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 24 at the Historic WMS Auditorium at noon; and Monday, Oct. 29 at Liberty Hall at 6 p.m.

“Everything covered in the meetings will be strictly informational,” Treasurer Becky Mullins said. “Our intentions are simply to state the facts and give the community a better understanding of the reasons for November’s ballot issue.”

The Washington City Schools Board of Education is asking for a 1 percent earned income tax levy. This only impacts employees who live in the district, so only residents will pay the levy. The example Bailey gave is, for instance, if Kroger has an employee who lives in the county, they will not pay this. This will only be a tax on the residents of the Washington Court House City Schools’ district boundaries who earn a wage. The earned income tax does not include interest, dividends, capital gains, pensions, rental income, lottery winnings and income earned by estates.

“We want our community to be able to make a well-informed decision on November 6th, so we are inviting everyone to come out and learn more about how our district works and how this issue affects the future of education in Washington Court House,” said Bailey.

According to estimates gathered by the board, the 1 percent of wages will generate around $1.7 million per year.

The information in this article was provided by Washington Court House City Schools. For more information about the event or the levy call the district office at (740) 335-6020.

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy.

