South Central Ohio gas prices up slightly, nation assesses Florence’s impact at the pump

Gas prices in South Central Ohio are up by three cents this week at $2.762 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

As area refineries undergo maintenance, state gas price averages in the Great Lakes and Central region are as much as five-cents more expensive since last Monday (Ohio, +4 cents). Today, there is a 32-cent difference in the most expensive state gas prices in the region (Michigan, $2.93) and least expensive (Missouri, $2.61).

As pump prices see relatively small volatility, gasoline inventories continue to hover at the 53.1-million-barrel mark. However, with unplanned and planned maintenance at some Great Lakes and Central refineries, inventories could decline this fall.

This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $2.762

Average price during the week of Sept. 10, 2018 $2.732

Average price during the week of Sept. 18, 2017 $2.426

Here is the price per gallon of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.896 Athens

$2.749 Chillicothe

$2.781 Columbiana

$2.785 East Liverpool

$2.710 Gallipolis

$2.734 Hillsboro

$2.539 Ironton

$2.866 Jackson

$2.801 Logan

$2.711 Marietta

$2.609 Portsmouth

$2.778 Steubenville

$2.867 Washington Court House

$2.840 Waverly

On the National Front

While Hurricane Florence battered the Carolinas over the weekend with life-threating storm-surge, rain and flooding, it has had little to no impact on gas prices, with the national average, holding steady at $2.85 on the week. Unlike the Gulf Coast, which is home to dozens of refineries, the Carolinas house only pipelines and terminals. This means U.S. crude processing is not impacted and therefore neither are gas prices nationally.

Prior to Florence’s arrival, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported the Lower Atlantic Region’s total gasoline stocks — which includes West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida — measured at 27.9 million barrels. That is 10 percent higher than the 5-year average for this time of year.

While gasoline stocks in the hurricane-impacted area are healthy, delivery of gasoline could be an impediment to meeting demand in coastal areas this week. As power is restored, water recedes and roads open-up, there will be a clearer picture of how quickly fuel deliveries can be made to gas stations in the area.

According to the Department of Energy, states are working closely with industry to expedite resupply shipments to impacted areas. AAA will continue to monitor hurricane recovery efforts and fuel resupply.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

