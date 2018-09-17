Mars Petcare plant set to be sold

The Mars Petcare manufacturing plant in Washington Court House is due to change ownership hands by the end of the year, according to a press release.

Mars Petcare US, Inc. and Arbor Investments recently announced “that they have entered into an agreement under which Arbor will acquire Mars Petcare’s U.S.-based Exclusive Brands (EB) business.” This includes the division of Mars Petcare that produces private label pet food products through five manufacturing plants, including the one in Washington Court House. The plant is expected to stay in Washington Court House, according to city officials.

The other plants are located in Orangeburg, South Carolina; Miami, Oklahoma; Clinton, Oklahoma, and San Bernardino, California.

“Exiting the private label business in the U.S. allows Mars Petcare U.S. to focus on growing its branded portfolio,” according to Mark Johnson, regional president, Mars Petcare North America.

Arbor Partner Chris Harned said, “As investors in growth and innovation, we are thrilled to have been selected by Mars to partner with CEO Chris Hamilton and his team to lead EB into an exciting future. With an efficient and nationwide factory network, a loyal and experienced group of employees and a high-quality customer base, we look forward to playing an active role in the growing pet industry.”

“Arbor Investments is a specialized private equity firm that focuses exclusively on acquiring premier companies in the food, beverage and related industries. To date, the firm has acquired or invested in over 55 food & beverage companies in North America,” according to the press release.

