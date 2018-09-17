Former WCH resident wins prestigious award

Washington High School graduate Rebecca Finley was recently awarded the Harvey A.K. Whitney Lecture Award.

This award “recognizes individuals who have made outstanding contributions to health-system pharmacy. The award is considered to be health-system pharmacy’s highest honor,” according to the award’s website.

Finley, who is the founding dean and professor of the Jefferson School of Pharmacy at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, won the award for her lecture, “Reflection, Resilience, Relationships, and Gratitude.”

According to information from the award committee, “Dr. Finley is an accomplished practitioner and researcher who is noted for her sustained contributions to oncology practice, professional organizations, and academia.”

Finley, who graduated WHS in 1972, got her start in pharmacy as an intern at Fayette County Memorial Hospital. She was hired by Gerald Ragland, who was the hospital’s pharmacy director at the time. Finley worked at FCMH over the course of her five-year Doctor of Pharmacy program at the University of Cincinnati. She received both her B.S. and Doctor of Pharmacy degrees from the University of Cincinnati and her M.S. in institutional pharmacy from the University of Maryland. While living in Washington Court House, Finley was named the second Record-Herald Citizen of the Year.

