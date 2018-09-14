Commission on Aging Lunch & Activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Sept. 17-21 is as follows:
MONDAY
BBQ riblet sandwich, hash brown potatoes, seasoned corn, sugar free pudding, fruit
TUESDAY
Chili, muffin, crackers, fruit, chilled beets
WEDNESDAY
Chicken & noodles, mashed potatoes, seasoned peas, warm dinner roll, fruit
THURSDAY
Salisbury steak, AuGratin potatoes, seasoned vegetables, graham crackers, fruit
FRIDAY
Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, dinner roll, unfrosted cake, fruit
Activities at the Commission on Aging for the week of Sept. 17-21 are as follows:
MONDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
9 a.m. Aerobics
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair volleyball
TUESDAY
9:30 a.m. Commodities
10 a.m. Exercise
10:30 a.m. Blood pressure
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
WEDNESDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
9 a.m. Aerobics
10 a.m. Exercise
10 a.m. Board meeting
10:30 a.m. Blood pressure
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair volleyball
THURSDAY
10 a.m. Exercise
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Bingo
FRIDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
9 a.m. Aerobics
9 a.m. Cardmaking
11:30 a.m. Lunch